PM hopes Ruam Mitr Program becomes model for helping to expand market of potential Thai local products

At the Maekuang Udomthara Dam Operation and Maintenance Project, Doi Saked district, Chiang Mai, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin visited an exhibition and marveled products from the royal initiative projects. He, then, gave a press briefing.

According to the Prime Minister, collaboration between the Government and the Royal Thai Police’s Executive Development and Training Program (aka. Ruam Mitr Program) is a very good opportunity for the Thai society and products from the royal initiative projects to be further promoted. Upon assuming the premiership, he has visited Huai Hong Khrai Royal Development Study Centre and realized potentials of the royal initiative projects and their products, which are good but lack proper marketing schemes. It was also coincidental that the Prime Minister was invited to deliver a speech for the participants of Ruam Mitr Program, and has decided to take part in the development of the program curriculum.







Program students and participants, who are top-rank government officials and corporate executives from the private sector, were led by the Prime Minister to visit the royal initiative project, where they learnt about project philosophies, and the needs of local entrepreneurs who have yet been able to maximize their potentials. Through a workshop, Ruam Mitr Program students and participants met with local business operators, heard out their pain points, and provided useful advices to them, especially on the marketing of agro products.







The Prime Minister added that the activity would be a model for various other curricular and programs to contribute to the market expansion of potential Thai local products (OTOPs, products of the royal initiative projects, etc.), especially their access to the global market. He also thanked all concerned agencies and individuals for taking time to help out the people today. (NNT)





































