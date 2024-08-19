Prime Minister responds to concerns about Thaksin’s influence in her administration

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s newly appointed Prime Minister, addressed several key issues in her first press conference following the royal endorsement of her premiership.

Paetongtarn denied rumors that her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had ordered the cancellation of the digital wallet policy, a flagship campaign promise of her Pheu Thai party. She emphasized that the policy remains under consideration but requires further study and consultation with coalition partners.







Responding to concerns about Thaksin’s influence, Paetongtarn stated, “It’s certainly not domination. Everyone in our family has their own thoughts.”

She added that however, she may seek advice from Thaksin, given his experience in developing the country.

The new Prime Minister also refuted claims that Thaksin had banned individuals with the surname “Wongsuwon” from joining the cabinet. She stated that such discussions were premature and that she had never heard such a statement from her father.







Notably absent from the royal endorsement ceremony and press conference was Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwon, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat is a younger brother of Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, former army chief and leader of the military-aligned Palang Pracharat Party.

Addressing foreign media, Paetongtarn pledged to continue policies initiated by her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, and to build confidence among international partners. When asked about her guiding principle, she responded, “A simple motto: do the best for today.”

Paetongtarn, 37, becomes Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister and the 4th Prime Minister from the family, following “Father” former PM Thaksin, “Aunt” Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra, and “Uncle-in-law” Somchai Wongsawat.

Paetongtarn received the royal command appointing her as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand on Sunday. This follows the House of Representatives’ vote on August 16, approving her appointment as Prime Minister with more than half of the total votes from the existing members of the House of Representatives. (TNA)





































