Police crackdown on major northern online e-cigarette network; Ministry to tighten import loopholes

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) announced the results of a major operation against an illegal e-cigarette distribution network operating in northern Thailand on August 19. Officers seized 31,790 items, including e-cigarettes and accessories, with a total value estimated at 10 million baht.







Assistant National Police Chief, Pol. Lt. Gen. Nirandon Luemsri, revealed that the network, known as “YAI VAPE,” had been running for over four years, generating around 10 million baht in monthly revenue. The network’s customers were primarily located in the upper Northern provinces. The seized items were found to be diverse in design, with products appealing to children and capable of being smoked up to 20,000 times. These products included a variety of flavors, such as milk and candy, making them especially attractive to young consumers.







The CPPD’s investigation revealed that the network promoted its products through websites, directing interested buyers to chat in private Line groups. After three months of surveillance, police discovered that the network operated out of a private residence disguised as a private shipping company in San Sai District, Chiang Mai Province. On August 15, officers raided the house and found e-cigarettes, vaping liquid, and accessories. The 31,790 seized items are valued at approximately 10 million baht.

Saranyu, who was found inside the house, admitted to owning the e-cigarette business, receiving payments, and shipping products according to online orders. He was arrested and faces charges for selling prohibited goods under the Consumer Protection Act, as well as concealing illegally imported items under the Customs Act. Authorities are also investigating possible money laundering charges.

While the source of production was not illegal, police are coordinating with the Ministry of Public Health to tighten import regulations and close legal loopholes. Dr. Thanakrit Jittareerat, an advisor to the Minister of Public Health, also disclosed that a local politician, a deputy chief of a subdistrict administrative organization in Nakhon Pathom, was involved in the illegal trade. This individual has already been dismissed from their position.









The Ministry of Public Health will now examine the seized products for harmful substances, emphasizing that e-cigarettes remain illegal in Thailand regardless of their origin. The ministry is urging all government agencies to work together to block the distribution of these products. Dr. Thanakrit warned that e-cigarettes, now designed to appeal to children with cartoon characters and neck straps, pose a serious health risk, containing harmful substances such as nicotine, mercury, and lead. Some products even include cannabis oil. One alarming case involved a 12-year-old girl in middle school who had been caught using e-cigarettes.

Selling e-cigarettes is illegal in Thailand and carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 600,000 baht, or both. Authorities are calling for stricter control laws to combat the growing trend of e-cigarette use among youth.











































