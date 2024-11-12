Prime Minister warmly welcomed by Thai community during visit to temple in Los Angeles

By Pattaya Mail
0
143
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is greeted by the Thai community with warmth and respect during her visit to Wat Thai of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was warmly welcomed by the Thai community during her recent visit to Wat Thai of Los Angeles. During her trip, she paid homage to the temple’s principal Buddha image and presented offerings to the abbot. In a show of solidarity, the temple presented the premier with a donation of over 1 million baht to support flood relief efforts in Thailand.

Addressing the gathered community, Paetongtarn expressed her happiness in meeting with the largest Thai expatriate community and thanked them for their warm reception. She shared her hope to bring her father along on a future visit and encouraged Thais abroad to consider using their skills and knowledge to support Thailand’s progress in the future.

The prime minister toured the temple grounds, enjoying traditional Thai performances, including blessing dances, Muay Thai demonstrations, and a presentation by students from Wat Thai School. The cultural displays contributed to the vibrant atmosphere, with young performers offering the prime minister garlands as a parting gesture.

Thai expatriates also expressed joy at the prime minister’s visit, sharing a sense of pride in Thailand’s rising presence in the United States. They extended their best wishes to fellow Thais back home, expressing hopes for ongoing economic recovery and a bright future for the country.


Paetongtarn presents offerings to the temple’s abbot as part of her homage to the principal Buddha image, reflecting gratitude and solidarity.
In a generous gesture, Wat Thai presents a donation of over 1 million baht to aid flood relief efforts in Thailand, showcasing community support from afar.



Traditional Thai performances, including blessing dances and Muay Thai demonstrations, add color and joy to the day, honoring the prime minister’s visit.
Paetongtarn inspires Thai expatriates with a message of unity and encouragement to use their skills for Thailand’s progress, expressing hopes to return with her father in the future.

 















