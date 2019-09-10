Prime minister opens IPACC IPAMS SELF 2019

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha called on Indo-Pacific army chiefs to help upgrade the cooperation and confidence in mutual friendships to promote regional peace.

Gen Prayut presided over the opening ceremony for the 11th IPACC (Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference), being held from September 9 to September 11, and co-hosted by the Thai and United States armies. He said the IPACC IPAMS SELF 2019 is a wide forum for networked military leaders to help promote regional and world stability and support regional and worldwide sustainable prosperity. The armies can be major instruments of support for governments.

The prime minister called on participants at the meeting to help turn policy into practice in order to create a joint working atmosphere to promote regional peace and mutual trust at strategic levels in the Indo-Pacific region.

The IPACC coincides with the 43th IPAMS (Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar) and the 5th SELF (Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum) in which high-ranking officers from over 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific region are exchanging views and reaching consensus on mutual cooperation.