Tourism revenue grows in Thailand’s emerging destinations

Bangkok – Thailand’s provincial regions are reporting steady increases in tourism revenue as a result of the domestic and international marketing push by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote the 55 emerging destinations.

Figures released by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports show that although the popular destinations are still getting the bulk of the revenue in terms of volume, a definitive growth pattern is emerging for others; such as, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Rayong.

According to the Ministry, tourism revenue from primary cities totalled 1.28 trillion baht and from emerging cities 142.8 billion baht in January-June 2019.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also outlined development strategies to improve the quality of tourist destinations, tourism products and services in line with the principles of balance and sustainability. It will also invest in further development of infrastructure and facilities, personnel development and public participation.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “These are very encouraging figures because they cover a period when Thailand has its April-May school holiday period. Certainly, domestic tourism is playing a major role in helping us achieve our tourism revenue targets and compensate for the impact of external factors. We expect this will remain the case in the second half of the year.”

He said that TAT remains on track with vigorous domestic and international marketing campaigns to promote the 55 emerging destinations. Arrivals will rise as the destinations expand accommodation and other tourism infrastructure to cater to the visitors.

The Governor said, “We are determined to position Thailand as a preferred tourist destination with high quality products, sustainable growth, focus on niche markets, preservation of the local Thai way of life, integrating management structures, and building stronger international cooperative partnerships.”