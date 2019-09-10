Rees on fire at Khao Kheow

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, Sept. 3, Khao Kheow – Stableford

On Tuesday we went to Khao Kheow where we played the A & C course which was in excellent condition and a pleasure to play.

Stan Rees played a very solid and consistent round and won with 41 stableford points. Jonathan came in second with 38 and Stuart Banks was third on 37.

The near pins went to Paddy Devereux, Martin Hayes, Jonathan Pratt and Stuart Banks.

Thursday, Sept. 5, Eastern Star – Stableford

Eastern Star was our venue on Thursday, for some it proved difficult to find and they missed the competition. Again it was a beautiful course in good condition and we had nice weather and a good breeze..

Due to holidays, injuries and those lost on the way, we had only 3 players and therefore had to cancel our competition.