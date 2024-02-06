Prime Minister of Cambodia to visit Thailand on Feb 7

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and his spouse, Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony, are scheduled to pay an official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand, on 7 February 2024. This would be the Cambodian Prime Minister’s first official visit to Thailand.

During his visit, the Cambodian Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Thai Prime Minister. He will then attend a signing ceremony of agreements on cooperation between the two countries.







The Cambodian premier is also scheduled to call on the President of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate of Thailand. He will subsequently inaugurate the Thailand-Cambodia Business Forum in Bangkok.

The visit of the Prime Minister of Cambodia to Thailand is an important opportunity for both nations to enhance bilateral cooperation. especially the economic development in the border area and the promotion of trade, investment, and tourism. (PRD)































