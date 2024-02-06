4th Army Region Commander leads community support in Narathiwat

Fourth Army Region Commander Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark has led a team of officials on a visit to the Community-based Treatment Center (CBTx) in Narathiwat’s Rangae district to monitor its operations in rehabilitating individuals and youth involved with drug addiction. The center, which has treated over 90 individuals, was commended recently for its efforts in successfully rehabilitating 12 youths, allowing them to return to their families and communities.







During his visit, Lt Gen Santi expressed his satisfaction with the collaborative efforts of various sectors, including local families and citizens, in making the community a drug-free zone. He acknowledged the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved, from government officials to volunteers, in supporting the youth on their path to recovery. The application of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy at the center was also highlighted as a positive approach to teaching the youth and community members about self-reliance and sustainable living.







The Fourth Army Region Commander and his team later attended a ceremony in the nearby Hapa community to present a renovated house to a bedridden local resident whose home had suffered damage from recent floods. The gesture, through the 45th Special Forces Regiment, forms part of the military’s broader initiative to support flood victims in the region.

The visit highlighted the military and government’s dedication to drug rehabilitation and community support in Narathiwat province, underscoring a comprehensive strategy by the Fourth Army Region to address drug addiction and enhance the quality of life for residents, especially those impacted by the recent floods. (NNT)































