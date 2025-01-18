Prime Minister launches ‘Homes for Thai People’ project with massive public interest and website crash

BANGKOK, Thailand – At the newly constructed Bangkok Railway Station, Prime Minister Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra kicked off the “Homes for Thai People” project, inviting citizens to view model homes and begin reserving their spots on January 17. The project is part of the government’s effort to provide affordable housing closer to workplaces, aiming to reduce commute times and improve the quality of life for Thai families.

The project saw overwhelming demand, with over 12 million people attempting to register online, causing the official website to crash shortly after it opened. In addition, many citizens arrived early, queuing up at the station as early as 5 AM to secure their place.







Prime Minister Shinawatra addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of the program in tackling the country’s housing shortage, which affects over 5.87 million families, or approximately 27% of the population, according to government studies. She pointed out that the project would primarily help those starting their careers and struggling to save for a home as rising property prices make housing increasingly unaffordable.

In her speech, the Prime Minister explained that the initiative would make living conditions more convenient, providing homes near work locations to reduce exhaustion from long commutes. She emphasized that a better work-life balance would lead to a more productive workforce, ultimately benefiting the country’s development.

The house types will include single-story detached homes with a size of 50 square wah (approximately 200 square meters). The condominiums range in size from 30 square meters to larger units with 51 square meters, which include a kitchen, living room, and bedroom. The first phase of the project will cover four locations.

Bang Sue, Km 11, located 2.5 km from the Bangkok Railway Station and 500 meters from the MRT Phahonyothin station. Thonburi (Siri Ratch), near the red and orange train lines, about 800 meters from the nearest stations. Chiang Rak, Pathum Thani, close to the Rangsit University and Thammasat University campuses. Chiang Mai, at the Chiang Mai Railway Station, near major educational institutions.

Prime Minister Shinawatra thanked the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Finance for their efforts in bringing this project to fruition, adding that it would play a key role in improving the overall living conditions of Thai citizens.

Model homes are now open for viewing at the Bangkok Railway Station until January 31. Citizens interested in participating can register through the official website, www.homes4thai.th, starting at 2:00 PM. The Prime Minister concluded her visit by thanking all involved agencies and encouraging continued collaboration for the benefit of the Thai people. (TNA)




















































