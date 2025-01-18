Thai government’s activities and initiatives January updates

BANGKOK, Thailand – The weekly “Voices from Thai Khu Fah” program, hosted by Government Spokesperson Jirayut Huangsap on January 18, provided a detailed overview of the government’s recent activities, focusing on economic development, housing initiatives, tourism updates, and legislative progress. Key topics included the prime minister’s directives on housing, pollution control, and regional development, along with updates on her visits to southern provinces and major international engagements.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra launched the “Homes for Thais” project during the week, providing affordable residential options for low-income earners and young professionals. The project’s pilot phase includes four key locations, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Pathum Thani projects, as well as Thonburi district, offering long-term lease agreements at accessible rates.







Premier Paetongtarn also addressed pressing issues in Phuket, including water supply shortages, traffic congestion, and tourist safety, while calling for targeted measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution. Efforts to combat misinformation about the safety of Chinese tourists were also discussed, with plans to reassure visitors through multilingual communication campaigns.

During her visit to the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, and Pattani, Paetongtarn met with local officials, community leaders, and residents to discuss regional challenges and promote development. Highlights included her participation in the “Debt Resolution Fair” in Narathiwat, discussions on cross-border collaborations with Malaysia, and the review of key infrastructure projects such as dredging operations and the double-track railway from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok. Adverse weather delayed some visits in Pattani, which will be rescheduled during next month’s Cabinet meeting in Songkhla.



The program also touched on legislative updates, including the approval of the Entertainment Complex Bill. The law will regulate tourism and recreational hubs, including casinos, to boost job creation and combat illegal activities. The prime minister’s visit to Nakhon Sawan to address water and land management issues was also mentioned. The prime minister granted land leases to over 1,000 residents for sustainable farming and discussed plans for wetland conservation and improved irrigation systems.







The tourism sector remains a central driver of the economy, with Thailand welcoming 36 million international tourists in 2024 and projected arrivals of 37–38 million in 2025. From January 1 to January 12, over 1.3 million tourists visited Thailand, generating 66.089 billion baht in revenue. The upcoming Chinese New Year holiday is expected to bring in 1.35 million international visitors and 40.66 billion baht in revenue. The government plans to enhance engagement with Chinese tourists by using AI-generated video messages in Mandarin to boost confidence.

Paetongtarn is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Thailand is set to sign its first Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Additionally, the Equal Marriage Act will come into effect on January 23, granting equal rights to all couples regardless of gender. A celebratory event will be held at Paragon Hall in Bangkok to honor this achievement. (NNT)

































