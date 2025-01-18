Thaksin outlines ‘Las Vegas-Style Entertainment Complex’, claims Thais will be wealthy by 2030

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra delivered a campaign speech at the Dome of That Phanom College in Nakhon Phanom on January 18. He was supporting Anuchit Hongsadee, a candidate for the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) Chief Executive position.

Greeting the crowd with the Northeastern dialect phrase “Khid Hod Lai” (I miss you a lot), Thaksin expressed his enduring care for the Thai people, stating that although he is now 76, his heart remains committed to their welfare.







Thaksin criticized what he described as aimless governance following his departure from office, claiming it has led to numerous issues across the country. He shared his aspiration to contribute to the nation’s recovery, emphasizing his experience and the compassion he received during his tenure.

One of the highlights of Thaksin’s speech was his vision for an entertainment complex in Nakhon Phanom, modeled after Las Vegas. He proposed a multifaceted facility featuring sports arenas, convention halls, water parks, and even a snow-skiing area. The casino component, he said, would occupy less than 10% of the space, similar to Singapore’s model.

Thaksin claimed the project could generate 20,000 jobs, with salaries starting at 20,000 baht, and attract tourists, boosting national revenue. He acknowledged past opposition but assured that strict regulations would be in place. Only affluent Thais would be permitted to gamble, minimizing risks of financial ruin, and operations would adhere to international standards.



Thaksin also addressed the country’s economic challenges, noting that the current government inherited public debt exceeding 60% of GDP. He stressed the need to revitalize the economy and increase liquidity, aiming to replicate the prosperity of his Thai Rak Thai Party era.

Promising a brighter future, Thaksin predicted that by the end of this government’s term in 2026, pawn tickets would disappear from people’s wallets. By 2030, he boldly claimed, Thais would have so much money that their pockets would be too full to dig into. He concluded his speech with a note of determination, stating that while he has never given up on anything, he admits he’s only ever lost to his wife.

































