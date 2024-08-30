PM visits flood-affected areas in Sukhothai province

SUKHOTHAI, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday visited flood-affected areas in Sukhothai province, distributing relief supplies and preparing food for victims.

Paetongtarn, who leads the Pheu Thai Party, was accompanied by key cabinet members including Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.



The Prime Minister’s first stop was Khlong Krachong Temple in Sawankhalok district. She met with flood victims. Residents warmly greeted her, requesting photographs and presenting flowers.

At a makeshift kitchen, Paetongtarn joined volunteers in preparing boxed meals for affected residents. She then distributed relief supplies to flood victims. The Prime Minister’s visit is part of a broader tour of the flood-affected region.







Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting on behalf of the Prime Minister, announced plans to inspect the flood situation in Sukhothai and Chai Nat provinces on August 31, including an aerial survey of key waterways and agricultural areas.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous rainfall in the north has led to increased water levels, potentially affecting more areas downstream. Officials have been instructed to implement emergency response plans and urged residents in at-risk areas to stay alert to flood warnings. (TNA)



















































