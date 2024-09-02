Prime Minister confirms cabinet lineup finalized, not worried about qualifications

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that the formation of her cabinet has been finalized. Speaking to the press at Shinawatra Tower 3, she indicated that the list of cabinet members is now set, with the final decisions on ministerial positions being made on Sep 2.



When asked about the timeline for submitting the cabinet list for royal approval, Paetongtarn stated that she needs to consult with Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, to ensure all procedures are in order, as this is her first time handling such a process. However, she expressed confidence that the submission could happen as early as this week.

Regarding potential issues with any of the cabinet selections, Paetongtarn assured that all names have been thoroughly vetted and that she personally decided on the placement of each minister. When asked if she was concerned about possible complaints regarding the qualifications of her appointees, Paetongtarn waved off the question, saying she is “not worried.”

































































