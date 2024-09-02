Israeli tourist rewards taxi driver who returns nearly 100,000 baht, desires to retire here

ROI ET, Thailand -A 54-year-old taxi driver from Roi Et province, Thailand, returned nearly 100,000 Baht to an Israeli tourist who had accidentally left the money in his cab on September 1. The tourist expressed deep gratitude and praised Thailand for its safety and the kindness of its people.

The handover took place at the FM91 Traffic Pro Station, where Dr. Jaitun Sriwangpol, Deputy Managing Director of Wilai Center and Sons Co., Ltd., and Mr. Phichit Chaihanich, Head of the FM91 News Department, witnessed the event. The returned amount, totaling 75,100 Baht, was in various foreign currencies and belonged to Mr. Nathanel Avinoam, an Israeli national.



The honest taxi driver, Mr. Wirat Sroi-Udom, who drives a pink and green taxi, found a black Prada handbag containing foreign currencies and several documents, including identification cards, left behind by the tourist. Mr. Wirat had picked up the passenger from Thanon Tok and dropped him off at Soi Sukhumvit 22 at 8:00 PM on August 31. After realizing the bag had been left behind, he deposited it at FM91 at around 2:00 AM the same night.

FM91 quickly traced the owner of the bag, who was staying at a hotel in the Charoen Krung area. Mr. Nathanel Avinoam, who has been visiting Thailand for over 20 years for both business and leisure, was overjoyed to recover his belongings. He praised Thailand, particularly for its cuisine, healthcare, and friendly people, and expressed his desire to retire in the country.







Mr. Wirat shared that he has been a loyal listener of FM91 for 20-30 years and has returned lost items to their owners on several occasions. He emphasized the importance of honesty among taxi and tuk-tuk drivers and expressed his happiness in being a good citizen.

In appreciation, Mr. Nathanel Avinoam rewarded Mr. Wirat with a gratuity of 200 USD, equivalent to 6,800 Baht, for his honesty and integrity. (TNA)





































