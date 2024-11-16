Prime Minister attends APEC Gala Dinner hosted by President of Peru

LIMA, Peru – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra attended a prestigious Gala Dinner hosted by the President of Peru in honor of APEC Economic Leaders on November 15. The event took place at the Presidential Palace in Lima, bringing together leaders from APEC economies for an evening of diplomacy and networking.

The Gala Dinner provided a platform for informal discussions on key regional issues and highlighted the importance of collaboration among APEC economies in addressing global challenges. As part of the ongoing APEC meetings, this dinner reinforced Thailand’s commitment to strengthening ties with fellow APEC member countries and advancing shared goals for economic prosperity and sustainable development. (PRD)

















































