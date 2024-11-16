Thai Prime Minister highlights bilateral ties with Xi Jinping at APEC

LIMA, Peru – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, November 15. The discussions focused on strengthening Thai-Chinese cooperation across economic, cultural, transportation and technological dimensions, with significant agreements and initiatives outlined.

Key Outcomes of the Meeting:

Economic Collaboration:

China pledged to increase imports of Thai goods and support Thailand’s global standing, including its membership in BRICS.

Both nations aim to share expertise in clean energy, digital technology, and future industries such as EV production.

Cultural and Historical Exchange:

China will bring the sacred Buddha’s Tooth Relic to Thailand, to be enshrined at Sanam Luang on December 4, 2024, marking King Rama X’s 72nd birthday celebrations.

A giant panda will be sent to Thailand next year as a goodwill gesture for the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations.

Mutual Support:

Thailand expressed gratitude for China’s commitment to backing its global initiatives, including APEC 2026, ACD, and Mekong-Lancang Cooperation frameworks.

Thailand welcomed China’s support in tackling poverty and disaster mitigation through shared experiences.



Prime Minister’s Remarks:

PM Paetongtarn praised China’s “new quality productive force” policy and its advancements in technology, expressing Thailand’s eagerness to collaborate under the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) to enhance cultural exchange and boost tourism.

President Xi’s Commitment:

President Xi reaffirmed the unique bond between Thailand and China, emphasizing deepening cooperation in trade, education, youth exchange, and crime prevention, along with continued support for Thailand’s development aspirations.

This historic dialogue sets a promising path for greater bilateral ties and regional prosperity.



























































