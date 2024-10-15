Prime Minister commends swift flood relief efforts across northern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center has been commended by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for its swift and coordinated response in managing flood relief efforts across northern Thailand. Under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as the center’s director, local and central agencies have worked closely together to assist flood-affected communities. Efforts have focused on restoring normalcy as quickly as possible, including reopening roads and railways, ensuring access to essential utilities, and providing psychological support to residents.



Recovery efforts have made significant progress in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, with many flood-hit areas now cleared and residents returning home. Deputy Interior Minister Teerarat Samretwanich and Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Natthaphon Narkphanit have overseen operations, prioritizing the swift return of displaced residents. While most affected areas are well into recovery, Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai remains in need of additional time to clear mud from drainage systems and homes. The recovery efforts in the district and other areas in the North are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

In addition to physical recovery, the government has revised its compensation policy, offering 9,000 baht per household to flood-affected families, along with an additional 10,000 baht for homes requiring mud cleanup. Over 200,000 households across 57 provinces have submitted claims for compensation, with verified payments amounting to 86.8 million baht disbursed to more than 17,000 households as of October 13.







As flood recovery nears completion, the government is turning its attention to economic revitalization in northern Thailand. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to present the “Half-and-Half Northern Tourism” project to the Cabinet, seeking to boost tourism in the region. Chiang Mai is preparing to welcome visitors for the upcoming high season, speeding up a cleanup operation to restore key routes and public spaces. Meanwhile, in Lamphun, the deployment of 81 water pumps is helping to reduce floodwaters in its capital district, with complete drainage expected in the coming days. (NNT)





































