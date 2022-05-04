President of Silapakorn University in Bangkok resigns over flight attendant photos

Chaicharn Thavaravej, president of Silapakorn University, tendered his resignation on Monday (2 May) following public outcry over photos of a female flight attendant posted on his Facebook page.

Chaicharn stated he resigned to safeguard the university’s image and reputation.



The university council said the resignation will take effect once a successor is appointed.

Last Wednesday (27 Apr), Chaicharn’s photographs of female attendants on flights he took recently went viral on social media. According to a description accompanying the photographs taken inside a plane’s cabin, the former Silpakorn president said he always snapped photos of female cabin crew and showed them off to his junior colleagues.







A network of 21 women’s organizations has since demanded that the university and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation take action against Chaicharn, claiming that the photos and message constituted sexual harassment.

Chaicharn acknowledged in his resignation letter that he had posted the photos and “inappropriate messages” online. He claimed, however, that he had no intention of inflicting harm.

Chaicharn was appointed president of the university in 2019 following a stint as acting president from 2012 to 2013. (NNT)









































