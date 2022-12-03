President Macron expresses his fondness for Muay Thai

The professional Muay Thai boxer Antoine Pinto disclosed a letter from the French President, Emmanuel Macron, on his social media account, thanking Pinto for being a guide and introducing the Thai martial art to the President during his visit to Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok in November.

Moreover, the French President's letter has this to say about Muay Thai:







“I am impressed by the holistic characteristics of Muay Thai, which represents the deeply traditional root of Thai history and culture, such as the examples of many rituals surrounding it. This school of life has implanted youngsters with principles that will be useful for them throughout their lives. There are also opportunities for those who wish to fully invest themselves in the discipline. In this respect, I have been very delighted to note that many children who attend Lycée Français International de Bangkok [the International French School of Bangkok] practice this sport, so there is no doubt that they were inspired by you.”

Pinto commented in his post, saying that his desire is to bring Muay Thai to the international level and connect nations with Thailand's traditional martial art. (PRD)


































