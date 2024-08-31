Premier assures Bangkok safe from 2011-level flooding

SUKHOTHAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reassured Bangkok residents that the city will not face severe flooding this year, citing lower water levels and favorable weather conditions than those preceding the 2011 disaster. During a visit to flood-affected Sukhothai province on August 30, she stated that the situation was improving, with water levels beginning to recede. The premier made clear her plans to assist local communities impacted by the floods as quickly as possible.



Paetongtarn addressed concerns about potential flooding in Bangkok due to water flowing from the North to the Central region, stating that upper dams have sufficient capacity to mitigate downstream floods. She noted that no storms are predicted, reducing the likelihood of flooding in the capital. The prime minister confirmed that this year’s situation is less severe than the 2011 floods caused by five major storms.







In the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, authorities have declared Na Thom and Sri Songkhram districts as disaster zones after three major tributaries of the Mekong River burst their banks, flooding over 20,000 rai of paddy fields. The water level in the Mekong River has risen to nearly 11 meters, just one meter below the overflow level, exacerbating the flooding in these districts. Authorities have mandated safety precautions for all boats in the affected areas.

































