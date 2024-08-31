Foreign tourist impressed by Thai kindness after losing wallet in Icon Siam

BANGKOK, Thailand – A heartwarming story emerged about a foreign tourist who lost her wallet at the famous Icon Siam shopping mall in Bangkok on August 30. The story, shared on the “BKKWheels” page, highlighted the exceptional kindness and helpfulness of Thai staff, which left a lasting impression on the visitor.

The tourist, a woman from the Philippines, had been enjoying her visit at Icon Siam when she discovered her wallet was missing. Realizing the loss while hungry and unable to pay for food, she sought assistance from the mall’s staff and Sathorn Pier personnel.



Despite initial difficulties in locating the lost wallet, the staff showed remarkable empathy. The Sathorn Pier team provided her with 200 baht for transportation back to her accommodation, and she was given a free boat ride by the Icon Siam pier staff.

The tourist, touched by the generosity of the Thai people, expressed her gratitude and posted about her experience on social media. She shared her emotional journey, noting that her tears were not from losing the wallet but from the kindness she received.







The following morning, Icon Siam contacted her with good news: her wallet had been found and returned to the Lost and Found office. She was surprised and delighted that her wallet was returned so quickly, within less than 24 hours, despite the large crowd and the time elapsed since the loss.

In her post, she remarked, “Now I understand why people around the world always want to come back to Thailand. The most beautiful thing about Thailand, which shines like a gem, is actually the kindness of its people.”

One comment from the tourist on her social media post read:

“I will forever cherish this experience and will tell such amazing stories to my future kids. Thais have set an example of how kindness can change someone’s life. I love you and your countrymen”

She concluded by thanking the Icon Siam staff, Sathorn Pier team, and the anonymous person who found and returned her wallet, expressing her deep appreciation for their role in creating a memorable experience for her.























































