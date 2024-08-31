Royal Thai Navy prepares to sink ships for ‘Underwater Learning Park’

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy conducted a traditional ceremony to pay respects to the spirits of the decommissioned patrol ships, Tor.94 and Tor.95, before they are deliberately sunk to create an underwater learning park on August 30. The ceremony, led by Vice Admiral Pasukri Wilairak, Director General of the Royal Thai Navy’s Civil Affairs Department, took place at Laem Thian Pier in Sattahip Naval Base.



The ships will be sunk on September 3, in the waters between Koh Chuang and Koh Chan in Ao Sattahip, Chonburi. Admiral Adung Phan-iam, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, will preside over the sinking ceremony. This initiative is intended to serve as both a tribute to the naval heroes who served on these ships for nearly 40 years and as a new tourist attraction for divers. The site will also promote marine biodiversity by serving as an artificial reef.

Tor.94 and Tor.95 are part of the Tor.91-class patrol boats, a project initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who envisioned the Navy building its own vessels to enhance self-reliance. The Tor.91-class boats were built between 1967 and 1987, with a total of nine vessels constructed. These ships are affectionately known as the “Father’s Ships” due to their royal endorsement.







The ships were officially decommissioned on September 25, 2019, after decades of service. Tor.94 was commissioned on September 16, 1981, and served for 38 years, while Tor.95 was commissioned on December 27, 1982, and served for 37 years. The sinking of these historic ships marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter as they become part of Thailand’s underwater heritage.







































