PRD’s ‘Thailand Today’ wins international recognition

The Public Relations Department (PRD) of Thailand has received the AIBD International Award for Best TV Programme for its “Thailand Today” show.

Thailand Today’s episode titled “Moreloop: Making Circular Economy a Reality Through Fabric Surplus” earned this recognition due to its forward-thinking approach to post-COVID-19 economic revival.







The award-winning episode aired on NBT World and tackled current environmental challenges like pollution, waste management, and climate change. It highlighted an innovative solution for transforming surplus materials into durable and aesthetically pleasing textiles. This initiative not only offers a profitable business model but also shows a commitment to environmental conservation.







The award was presented on May 23rd, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bali, where PRD Deputy Director-General Sudruthai Lertkasem accepted the award on behalf of the department. The competition was intense, with the final shortlist featuring Thailand, India, and Singapore contenders. (NNT)















