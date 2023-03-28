Prayut won’t run as party-list candidate of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will not run as a list-MP candidate of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party but it is not a problem, said government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Gen Prayut is the party’s member and chairman of the policy and strategy committee. He is leading the election campaigns and is everything in the UTN. It won’t be a problem that he is not the party-list candidate, said Thanakorn UTN leader.

The prime minister may be an MP or not, he added.







Speaking about the announcement of the party’s second prime minister candidates in the run-up to the general election, he said the nomination of the party’s leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga as the second prime minister candidate in addition to Gen. Prayut, the first prime minister candidate is the most suitable.

Pirapan’s image as an honest and good man is similar to Gen. Prayut. Voters will give a chance to both of them, Thanakorn said. (TNA)



























