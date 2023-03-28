Thailand holds ‘Stronger OAG Symposium 2023: A New Era of Justice’

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) recently held the ‘Stronger OAG Symposium 2023: A New Era of Justice’ forum to communicate the organization’s direction and celebrate its 130th anniversary.

The forum aimed to share and exchange opinions among executives from justice organizations, officials, stakeholders, related individuals and the public for a more effective judicial process. The goal was to relay the OAG’s strategic and action plans and jointly develop a more sound approach.







The keynote speech, delivered by His Excellency Professor Dr Surakiart Sathirathai, Chairman of the Asian Peace and Reconciliation Council (APRC), covered the prosecutor’s organization and public expectations. It also acknowledged global changes such as Thailand’s aging society, technology disruptions, urbanization and climate crises. Additionally, it stressed the need for justice organizations to make adjustments in order to improve their services.







Attorney General of Thailand, Naree Tantasathien, highlighted human rights issues, especially on matters involving torture and enforced disappearance. She noted that Thailand has just legislated the 2023 Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, and that it must be enforced by the OAG to achieve strategic-level success.







Management and justice organization executives were invited to share their opinions on panel discussions under the topics “Moving Forward to Better Justice,” “Resilient OAG,” and “Reimagining OAG.” The OAG’s mission for the next five years is to become society’s justice organization in order to ensure national stability and the well-being of citizens. In 15 years, it aims to become an international-level organization that promotes the rule of law and social justice without leaving anyone behind. (NNT)



























