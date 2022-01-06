Pork prices in Thailand expected to normalize within 4 months

Increased demand for pork from markets and lowered supply, as well as heightened prices of feed materials such as corn and soybean meal, have been cited as the major causes of expensive pork. The high production cost has prompted a number of farmers to leave the pork raising scene, but authorities say they expect pork prices to normalize within 4 months.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to quickly mend the problem of expensive pork. For the short term, delay of exportation will be implemented while wholesalers and retailers will be asked to keep from increasing pork prices. Sellers are also being asked to avoid setting excessive prices for pork. The prices are expected to normalize within 4 months.



Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the government is addressing the issue of expensive pork by halting pork exports, waiving fees and taxes on pork, promoting the cultivation of feed corn to replace imports, and providing special loans via the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives for the purpose of increasing the robustness of the pork production system.







The Department of Livestock Development will be inviting representatives from relevant associations to provide their input on the matter on Friday (7 Jan). Findings will be submitted to the pork and pork products development committee, also known as the Pig Board. (NNT)



























