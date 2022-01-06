Pattaya and Chiang Mai prepare for new wave of COVID-19 infections

Tourist cities like Pattaya and Chiang Mai are preparing for a new wave of COVID-19 infections, following the emergence of new clusters at restaurants after the long holiday. Local health officials are now proactively testing residents.







COVID-19 cases in Chonburi province are now rising, especially at tourist destinations like Pattaya and Bang Saen. Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office is asking every visitor to at-risk restaurants in Bang Saen area to get tested because newly-discovered cases are linked to these establishments.



Pattaya City is scaling up treatment facilities ahead of the anticipated wave of Covid, with 200 rooms fully prepared alongside a home isolation program for patients with milder symptoms.

The city will be conducting random inspections at restaurants, in an attempt to prevent further transmission.







In Chiang Mai province, Chiang Mai City Municipality is providing free antigen tests at Nakornping Sub-district Testing Center until 7 January. Many villagers have came out to get tested.

Chiang Mai province is now asking diners who visited certain restaurants in the province during the New Year holiday to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days, and to immediately get tested should they experience any symptoms. (NNT)

































