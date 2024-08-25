Poll – Majority do not believe ‘Paetongtarn’ can govern without ‘Thaksin’

BANGKOK, Thailand – On 25 August, a NIDA Poll reveals that most people do not believe Paetongtarn Shinawatra can lead the country independently of her father, Thaksin Shinawatra. The poll indicates that Thaksin should not hold any official role but may provide informal advice as a father to his daughter.

The survey, conducted by the NIDA Poll Center between 20-21 August with a sample of 1,310 respondents, sought opinions on the political role of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in the government led by his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.







When asked whether Paetongtarn could govern the country without Thaksin’s influence, 59.01% of respondents stated it was “impossible,” followed by 15.42% who said it was “unlikely.” Meanwhile, 14.96% believed it was “somewhat possible,” and 9.77% said it was “definitely possible.” Only 0.84% did not provide an answer or were uninterested.

Regarding what role Thaksin should play in Paetongtarn’s government, 37.79% said he should not hold any position and remain out of the spotlight but could offer advice privately as her father.

Another 28.85% believed he should be involved unofficially behind the scenes, assisting or advising Paetongtarn in governing the country. Meanwhile, 26.95% felt he should not hold any position, not be involved behind the scenes, and let Paetongtarn govern independently. A smaller 6.03% said Thaksin should hold an official position to assist or advise his daughter, while 0.38% did not respond.



When asked about Thaksin’s expected role in reality, 39.39% anticipated that he would remain behind the scenes, helping or advising Paetongtarn. In contrast, 31.91% believed he would give private advice in his role as her father without being involved in official governance. Only 18.70% expected Paetongtarn to govern entirely independently without Thaksin’s involvement, while 9.08% expected Thaksin to take an official role. A small fraction, 0.92%, did not respond.

These findings highlight skepticism about Paetongtarn’s ability to govern without her father’s influence, with many expecting Thaksin to play some role in the government, either formally or informally. (TNA)

































