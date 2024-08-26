Flash flood and landslide warnings in parts of Northern, Northeastern, and Southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports heavy rain in parts of Northern, Upper Northeastern, and Southern Thailand, with potential flash floods and landslides. In Bangkok and surrounding areas, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the region.

The Meteorological Department forecasts for the next 24 hours show a monsoon trough extending over the upper northern region of Thailand and upper Laos, connected to a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. This, combined with southeasterly and southwesterly winds affecting the upper northern and northeastern regions, and the southwest monsoon continuing to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, will lead to heavy rainfall in some parts of the north, upper northeast, and southern regions.







Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and landslides, particularly in foothills, near waterways, and in low-lying areas.

For the upper Andaman Sea, waves will reach heights of 1-2 meters, and in areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters. Seafarers are advised to avoid sailing in stormy regions.



Northern Region: Thunderstorms covering 70% of the area with heavy rain in some provinces, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures are expected to be 22-25°C, with maximum temperatures of 32-35°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-25°C, while maximum temperatures will be 32-35°C. Southwesterly winds will prevail at 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperatures will be 24-26°C, with maximum temperatures of 35-36°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures will be 24-28°C, with maximum temperatures of 32-35°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15-30 km/h. Waves in the sea will be around 1 meter high, increasing to more than 2 meters in stormy areas.







Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-27°C, while maximum temperatures will be 32-36°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15-30 km/h, with waves around 1 meter high, increasing to over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-26°C, with maximum temperatures of 31-33°C. For provinces from Ranong upwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35 km/h, with waves between 1 and 2 meters high, increasing to over 2 meters in stormy areas. For provinces south of Phang Nga, southwesterly winds will blow at 15-30 km/h, with waves around 1 meter high, increasing to over 2 meters in stormy areas.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms are expected to cover 60% of the area. Minimum temperatures will be 26-28°C, with maximum temperatures of 34-36°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10-20 km/h.









































