Police to expand ‘Smart Safety Zone 4.0’ across Thailand for effective crime control

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) intends to launch a nationwide trial of the Smart Safety Zone 4.0 (SSZ 4.0) project next year, which will help reduce crime nationwide.

According to Assistant Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, the SSZ 4.0 project, which combines technology such as instant crime alert equipment and smart cameras with public participation, has received positive feedback after being piloted by 15 police stations in provinces throughout the nation. The RTP intends to expand the project nationwide in 2023, citing its effectiveness as a crime-fighting tool to safeguard the public.







The Assistant Police Chief said provincial administrative organizations (PAOs) are expected to set aside 20 million baht to support SSZ 4.0 at their local stations. He added that SSZ 4.0 interoperability will be added to the Traffy Fondue (TF) application in order to help combat crime.







Funded by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), the SSZ 4.0 project prioritizes safety and protection through collaboration between the public and private sectors. The project won the Best Experience in Community Policing award at the World Police Summit in Dubai, UAE, in March of this year. (NNT)

































