Police shoot gunman dead after overnight standoff in Phetchaburi

The police shot dead a gunman after a 15-hour standoff at a housing estate in Phetchaburi.

The shooting started Wednesday afternoon. The gunman killed three people – his neighbours and a motorcycle delivery driver. Three others were injured. One of them was a local official, who rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident.

The police surrounded his house. Children at a nearby child care were evacuated.

The police proceed step-by-step. His family member and friend tried to ask him to turn himself in but to no avail. He fired back at officials, said Pol Lt Gen Thanayut Wutthijarasthamrong, Commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 7.







The gunman hid on the second floor in the room with closed curtain. The police raided the house to end the standoff early Thursday morning.

He was shot dead after the clash. Police were safe from the bullets, which hit their protective shields.

A Glock pistol and two magazines were found at his place. His relatives said he purchased ammunition online. The gunman had shooting skill. Each vicitm was hit by multiple shots.







The police are investigating his motive as he did not only shoot his neighbours who he had conflicts with but also a delivery man.

The gunman went to the court twice over the disputes with his neighbours and he had been due to make a court appearance again yesterday. He could be under stress but he had no record of mental illness.

The bodies of the gunman and three victims have been sent to Phrachomklao Hospital for autopsies. (TNA)




























