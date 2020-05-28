Thailand reports 11 new Coronavirus cases, all returned from India, Middle East

BANGKOK – Thailand on Thursday reported a double- digit increase of the daily new Covid-19 infection rate at 11, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,065 while the death toll remained unchanged at 57.







Dr.Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said new cases were Thai returnees from overseas, who were placed under state quarantine.

They comprise a 32-year-old woman, who returned from India on May 22 and was placed in quarantine in SamutPrakan. She is being treated at hospital in Samut Prakan.

Another six cases are five masseurs and a maid, who arrived from Qatar and were in quarantine in Bangkok.

Four others are male workers, who returned from Kuwait and were quarantined in Bangkok.

The spokesman said 63 patients are being treated in hospitals and 2,945 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. (TNA)











