Police hunt for escaped prisoner ‘Sia Pang Nanod’ in Phatthalung

The police are hunting for Chaowalit Thongduang alias ‘Sia Pang Nanod’, who had reportedly taken refuge in the forest.

The police cordon off the area leading to the Ban Holajangkra in Phatthalung’s Kongra District in the joint operation to capture Sia Pang Nanod, who escaped from a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Oct 22 while serving the sentence for attempted murder.







During the manhunt, there was gunfire directed at the officers, leading to an hour-long confrontation. The police have requested helicopter support for aerial surveillance and tracking of the armed prisoner.

At present, he is still being pursued, and there have been no reports of finding his body or capturing him. (TNA)



























