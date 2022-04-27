Police conclude Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ case

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, led subordinates to announce their concluded investigation into the death of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong who drowned in the Chao Phraya River on Feb 24.

Five speedboat companions and an advisor faced charges.



Tanupat Lerttaweewit aka Por, Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun and Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat were charged with recklessness causing death. Mr Tanupat also faced the charge of false statement.

Nitas “Job” Kiratisoothisathorn was prosecuted for attempts to damage evidence. Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat was charged with false statement. Peem “M” Thammatheerasri, who was not in the boat, was charged with giving advises to the above mentioned five people to give false statement and evidence concealment to lessen punishment for others.







Police said Tangmo drowned and the large wound in her thigh resulted from the propeller of her boat. The size of the wound matched the propeller.

Police prepared their investigative report containing 2,499 pages. Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat said that the main charge was recklessness causing death and police brought all suspects to the Nonthaburi Provincial Attorney Office to lay the charges. (TNA)

































