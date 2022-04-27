PM happy with Thai technology presented in World Expo

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged Thailand’s successful presentation of its technologies in the World Expo 2020 Dubai.

Before a cabinet meeting, the prime minister visited an exhibition on the Thailand Pavilion and the Future Water Hack innovation which won a top prize from an innovation contest in the World Expo 2020 Dubai organized in Dubai from Oct 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.



The Future Water Hack innovation of Thailand also won the Community Choice Award from people’s votes during a hackathon of the Mind sphere Future World Series organized in the World Expo.

In the event, about 90 teams competed with their digital platforms of automatic water management for the public interest and the safety of lives and properties.







Gen Prayut praised and congratulated the Thai team that won the international awards. He also expressed gratitude toward government and private organizations for supporting Thai digital startups and technological development. (TNA)

































