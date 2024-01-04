Police Chief mulls reducing minimum age of criminal responsibility

National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol will discuss with criminal justice agencies to lower the minimum age a child can be convicted of a crime from 15 to 12 years.

Pol. Gen. Torsak addressed concerns that the current laws dealing with juveniles involved in serious criminal activities have relatively lenient penalties and the victims may not receive adequate justice.







The police have engaged in discussions with relevant organizations and studied international models to explore the possibility of lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years.

This matter is being seriously considered due to the increasing severity of crimes committed by young people and potential copycat crimes with the influence of social media.







As for the case of the 14-year-old boy involved in the shooting rampage at Siam Paragon in October last year, that left three people dead, he said the police renewed investigation without a delay after the prosecutors had returned the case file to the police due to a lack of the boy’s mental health assessment by doctors.

The police are following proper procedures, collaborating with various relevant agencies, and ensuring a comprehensive investigation process, he added. (TNA)





























