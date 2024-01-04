Illegal Bangladeshi job seekers arrested in Songkhla

Immigration police on Wednesday arrested 10 Bangladeshi migrants for illegal entry and four Thais involving in transporting them to seek jobs in Malaysia. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested them arriving in a closed pickup truck at a resort in Hat Yai district. Songkhla is often used as a transit point by illegal migrants.

They said paid 120,000 baht each for their journey through Vietnam, Cambodia before illegally entering Thailand through natural border paths en route to Malaysia for jobs.







The driver of the pick-up truck, identified as Mr. Kotthanon, admitted to being hired 20,000 baht to carry the migrants to Songkhla before handing them over to three men, identified as Mr. Areeya, Mr. Rueming and Mr. Asimee.

The driver and three other suspects have been charged with providing accommodation, concealing, or assisting illegal migrants with the intent to evade arrest by law enforcement officers. (TNA)





























