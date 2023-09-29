Interior policy directives emphasizes modern efficiency and public needs

The government has underscored the need for state agencies to align their operations with the principles of modern efficiency and responsiveness to public needs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul recently led policy directives to local administration and governance bodies nationwide. The directives encourage executives, civil servants, and staff to work collectively as “Team Interior Ministry,” based on the guiding principles of being “up-to-date, modern and timely.”







Minister Anutin emphasized that agencies should stay abreast of global trends, harness technology and innovation for enhanced efficacy, and swiftly meet the public’s needs. He further advocated for public welfare to be the cornerstone of administrative actions.







In addition, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation received special policy guidelines. Recognizing its crucial role in dealing with global disasters, particularly climate-related crises, the department was instructed to always adapt and confront emergency situations.

It was also urged to prioritize the immediate needs of the public, with assurances that governmental support would be provided to enhance effective operations. (NNT)













