PM visits ‘Indigo Dyed Fabric Learning Center’ in Sakon Nakhon

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the natural dyeing process, a local wisdom that has developed into a primary occupation, generating income for the community under the “Don Koi Model” project. This initiative took place at the Indigo Dyed Fabric Learning Center, Don Koi Vijalaya, in Panna Nikom District, Sakon Nakhon Province.







The “Indigo Dyed Fabric Learning Center, Ban Don Koi Vijalaya”is a learning center established through the initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Its objective is to modernize the traditional process of indigo dyeing by the Don Koi village weavers’ group and to preserve and promote their cultural heritage and craftsmanship to meet the demands of both the Thai and global markets. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of life for local community members.







The villagers of Don Koi warmly welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation with their renowned product, “indigo-dyed cloth,” which has gained recognition as a premium product, awarded a 5-star rating and recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Sakon Nakhon Province.

The outstanding features of indigo-dyed cloth include the use of natural materials, absence of chemicals, colorfastness, beautiful patterns, and the utilization of local materials for production. The Prime Minister commended the villagers of Don Koi for their product and expressed readiness to promote indigo-dyed cloth from the “Indigo Dyed Fabric Learning Center, Ban Don Koi Vijalaya” as a soft power export product of the country. The focus is on increasing income and providing sustainable livelihoods for the community members. (NNT)









































