PM updates progress on district hospital and ‘30-Baht Plus’ in Sakon Nakhon

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inspected the progress of the construction of the Phra Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto Hospital and monitored the “30-Baht Plus” or “30-Baht for Treatment Anywhere with Just Your ID Card” healthcare policy in Sakon Nakhon Province.

The Phra Ajarn Mun Bhuridatto Hospital is a district hospital that serves a large population, including residents from nearby provinces. This high demand has led to continuous development efforts by the hospital to ensure the most efficient and effective services.







Furthermore, Prime Minister Srettha is also monitoring the implementation of the policy to provide healthcare for “30-Baht Plus” or “30-Baht for Treatment Anywhere with Just Your ID Card,” led by the Ministry of Public Health. It is expected that Sakon Nakhon Province will soon begin utilizing this service after it has been successfully piloted in four provinces: Phrae, Roi Et, Phetchaburi, and Narathiwat. Additionally, in March, the government is preparing to expand the project further in its second phase to include eight additional provinces: Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Sa Kaeo, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, and Phang Nga. (NNT)





















































