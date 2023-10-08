Thailand commits to climate action goals

The Thai government emphasized its commitment to tackling climate change at the 2nd Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC 2), believing that active collaboration can achieve set goals.

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Finance Minister, announced Thailand’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations during the Climate Ambition Summits. Thailand stands among 38 nations selected to present its action plans and commitments, eyeing carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. These targets align with the nation’s core policies, the 20-year national strategy, and the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan.







Moreover, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of “opportunity” in driving Thailand towards balanced and sustainable growth. Efforts are underway to adjust attitudes and behaviors towards more sustainable production and consumption.

Recognizing the urgency to address climate change, the government has established the “Department of Climate Change and Environment” and is pushing forward the Climate Change Act to mandatorily regulate greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for a low-carbon society.

In the upcoming COP28 meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s dedication to multi-dimensional support, such as access to technology, financial assistance, and capacity-building. (NNT)

































