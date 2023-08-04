PM visits firework explosion site in Narathiwat

Caretaker Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has visited the firework explosion site in Munoh, Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat province to give moral support to affected victims of the incident which took place on July 29.

The Prime Minister and delegation left Bangkok Friday morning and arrived in Narathiwat at about 9 a.m. He travelled to the incident command center, situated right at the explosion site, to observe the rescue operation, and give moral support to the staffs and affected victims. The Prime Minister later went to Sungai Kolok Hospital to pay a visit to the injured before flying back to Bangkok.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister has had great concern over the wellbeing of local people, and has closely followed up on the situation. He also ordered concerned agencies to rush in rescuing and providing relief to the affected victims. (TNA)







































