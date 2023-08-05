City embroiled in legal battle over unauthorized Bali Hai pier structure

In a tense standoff at the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, an unauthorized one-story structure is now at the center of a high-stakes legal dispute. Measuring 21.85×3.30 meters and operating as a restaurant on the bustling Bali Hai Pier bypass road, the building is facing imminent demolition after being constructed without proper authorization from local authorities.

On Friday, Aug 4, a team of officials led by Suriya Kaeokhiao, the director of Building Control, and Kris Chertsuriya, the Head of the Working Team, descended upon the site, fully prepared to carry out the demolition order. The order, issued by Pattaya City under the Building Control Act of 1979, was served on July 7, 2022, and demanded that the building owner submit a request for construction modification within 45 days. Failure to comply would result in the building’s demolition within 30 days from the date of the notice, with the significant cost of 168,900 Baht to be borne by the owner.







However, what was expected to be a straightforward process turned into a dramatic twist. The building owner, whose identity remains undisclosed, vehemently refused to comply with the demolition and instead opted to challenge the order through legal avenues. The owner filed a complaint against the conflicting order issued by the officials, raising doubts about the legality of the demolition itself. Additionally, the owner lodged a separate complaint against Pattaya City, accusing them of unlawfully entering the private property without proper authorization.







The ensuing legal dispute has created a climate of uncertainty and tension, leaving the fate of the unauthorized building hanging in the balance. Both parties involved seem unwavering in their determination to seek justice through the court system, further complicating the situation. The outcome of the legal proceedings may hinge on the interpretation of the law and the evidence presented by the conflicting parties.

In response to the ongoing legal battle, city authorities have temporarily suspended their plans for immediate demolition, opting to await further developments in the case. In the meantime, the unauthorized building stands as a tangible symbol of the conflicting interests at play.























