PM urges joint efforts to revitalize Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called for increased collaboration among state agencies to support Bangkok City Hall in completing various development projects. During a meeting with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and other executives, Srettha emphasized the need for government backing to accelerate the city’s initiatives. He has tasked Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead with coordinating this effort, specifically mentioning the importance of such cooperation for projects that align with the government’s “Thailand Vision.”







This vision, which Srettha outlined at the “Ignite Thailand” conference, focuses on transforming the country into a leading hub across several sectors, including tourism, healthcare, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy, and finance. The prime minister highlighted the urgency of addressing issues like Bangkok’s waste management and chronic traffic congestion, suggesting partnerships with the Royal Thai Army, the Corrections Department, and the Royal Thai Police to tackle these challenges.







With the rainy season approaching, Srettha stressed the importance of unblocking Bangkok’s waste pipes and called for a discussion with mass transit operators to improve feeder systems for passengers. He also acknowledged the efforts to combat PM 2.5 pollution, including measures to prevent farm waste burning and collaboration with neighboring countries like Cambodia.

Recognizing Bangkok’s global popularity as a tourist destination, the prime minister expressed his goal to make the city more livable for both residents and visitors. He also urged all stakeholders to collaborate and brainstorm solutions to enhance the city’s appeal and address its pressing issues. (NNT)









































