PM urges DKSH to relocate its Nivea production plant to Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has met with Stefan Butz, CEO of DKSH Holding AG, a Swiss-based company that has been operating in Thailand since 1906, marking about 120 years of presence.

This company, predominantly Swiss, generates most of its revenue in Thailand, employing over 10,000 Thai nationals, with women representing 55% of its workforce.

The company’s business includes the distribution of products such as pharmaceuticals and consumer goods, with major brands like Nivea.







The Prime Minister highlighted that the company recently faced significant challenges due to high competition, compounded by the fact that importing medicines requires approval from the Thai FDA, which has stringent regulations, resulting in delayed availability of medicines. However, the Prime Minister promised to address the issue, emphasizing the importance of making these medicines available as soon as possible for the Thai people, as quick access to medicines would allow for faster treatment.







He expressed his desire for DKSH to relocate factories to Thailand, citing the example of the Nivea production plant, one of the most successful skincare brands in the country.

The overarching goal, he mentioned, is to encourage many major companies in the world to shift their manufacturing bases to Thailand. (NNT)































