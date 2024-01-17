Royal Thai Air Force plans to upgrade fighter jet fleet

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is preparing to present its development plan, including the procurement of 12 new fighter jets, at the upcoming RTAF Symposium 2024 next month. RTAF Commander-in-chief Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul announced that the plan would cover the Air Force’s future vision, involving the acquisition of new weapons, equipment, and maintenance projects.







The Air Force intends to replace its aging F-16 jets by 2028, with the acquisition process divided into three phases starting in the fiscal year 2025. The first phase, involving four jet fighters at an estimated cost of 19 billion baht, has already been proposed to the Defence Ministry and awaits cabinet approval.

A decision on the specific model of the fighter jets is still pending, with the technical committee considering both the US F16 block 70/72 and the Swedish-made Gripen.







During the RTAF Tech Talk 2024, ACM Phanpakdee stressed the critical role of research and development in fostering sustainable progress and lessening Thailand’s reliance on imported military weapons and gear. He acknowledged the Air Force’s extensive involvement in R&D, which has been instrumental in fulfilling its operational objectives.

The seminar, centered on fostering cooperation and support to realize the RTAF’s goal of becoming an “Unbeatable Air Force,” was attended by delegates from the National Research Council of Thailand, the Defence Technology Institute, and the Defence Science and Technology Department of the Defence Ministry. (NNT)































