New free zone at Bangkok Port launched to elevate global services

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has introduced a new duty-free zone, known as the Bangkok Port Free Zone, at the Bangkok Port.

This new development covers an area of over 24,000 square meters. The services offer warehousing, container stores, rental offices, showrooms, controlled-temperature storage rooms, and storage for high-value goods. Activities within the duty-free zone include trading, product classification, repackaging, and relabeling, as well as the use of storage space for up to two years.







The Bangkok Port Free Zone aims to facilitate various activities related to goods for investors, such as reducing logistics costs and seeking additional value for their businesses, which is in accordance with PAT’s policies to elevate services and to support trade and investment in order to increase Thailand’s competitiveness on the global stage. (NNT)































