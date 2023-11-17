PM to hold press briefing on Govt’s debt relief packages

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin clarified about the approved plan of the committee overseeing the resolution of people’s debts on Student Loan Fund repayment, and affirmed that it is the Government’s policy to holistically address people’s debt problems (i.e., debts under Student Loan Fund, teachers’ debts, informal debts, and debts of SMEs categorized by the Bank of Thailand as account status Code 21). A number of debt relief measures will be implemented to alleviate their debt burden. The Prime Minister added that he would give a press briefing on the Government’s debt relief packages at the end of this month.

The newly approved plan prescribes a recalculation of the debt repayment under Student Loan Fund, which will now be calculated from the principal amount, thereby reducing the principal faster. Additionally, debtors who have repaid more than 150% of the loan may cease their payment. (PRD)




























