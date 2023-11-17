Hamas to release Thai hostages

Thai hostages captured amidst the Israel-Hamas war are expected to be freed in the next hostage release. Around 25 Thai hostages are expected to be released soon, according to a Thai negotiator.

A number of Thai workers in Israel have been captured by Hamas, in the wake of the current Israel-Hamas conflict, while Thai officials have been working to evacuate Thai nationals from Israel, and negotiate the release of Thai hostages.







Mr. Lerpong Syed, President of the Thailand-Iran Students Association who now serves as a coordinator, revealed that the release of 25 Thai hostages has been confirmed by Hamas. The group has earlier announced it will be releasing 70 hostages, the number of which has since been reduced to 50.

Following a meeting with House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Mr. Lerpong said he has received an assurance that the Thai hostages are safe, while he personally believes the release will be taking place in the next 2-3 days. No information has been provided on the route through which the hostages are expected to be released.







Mr. Mook Sulaiman, Secretary to the House Speaker, said the coordination team is assured of the safety of Thai hostages, and has received good responses from Hamas on the release of Thai nationals.

Mr. Mook said however that the hostage release is being affected by the war, which does not warrant a safe condition for hostage release. He said it is possible for a ceasefire request to be made. (NNT)



























